Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,096 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,028 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 20.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.34. 153,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.