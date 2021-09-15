Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,739 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. 174,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.