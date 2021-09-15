Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,674 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,674 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pembina Pipeline worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

