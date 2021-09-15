Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $28.38 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,377,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

