Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,523 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SSR Mining worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after acquiring an additional 896,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after buying an additional 350,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 43,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

