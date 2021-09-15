Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cimpress worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.