Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

