Cipher Price Down 4.8% This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $91,381.45 and $2,205.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00756227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001515 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.01241576 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

