Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 330,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,316. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03.
In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
