Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 332,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

