Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

