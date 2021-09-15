Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Citi Trends worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $179,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.