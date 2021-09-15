Citigroup Inc. Acquires 360,620 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.70% of Alcoa worth $48,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.