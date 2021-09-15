Citigroup Inc. Acquires 526,432 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 881.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 481,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 432,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.