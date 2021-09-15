Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,817 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $51,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Capital International Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,079,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

