Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 417.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $43,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

