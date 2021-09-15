Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $45,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PCAR stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

