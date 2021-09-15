Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.66% of People’s United Financial worth $48,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

