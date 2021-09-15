Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,377 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invitation Homes worth $51,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

