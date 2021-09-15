Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of M&T Bank worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

