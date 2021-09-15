Citigroup Inc. Has $42.29 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $42,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

