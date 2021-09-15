Citigroup Inc. Has $42.67 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

