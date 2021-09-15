Citigroup Inc. Has $43.21 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $43,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

