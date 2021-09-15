Citigroup Inc. Has $43.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 321.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 488,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 241,006 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

