Citigroup Inc. Has $44.86 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Elanco Animal Health worth $44,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

