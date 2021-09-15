Citigroup Inc. Has $45.49 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Nucor worth $45,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nucor by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $2,692,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.