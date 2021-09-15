Citigroup Inc. Has $45.83 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $45,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.10. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

