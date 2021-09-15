Citigroup Inc. Has $47.68 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

