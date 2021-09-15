Citigroup Inc. Has $51.30 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $468.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.80 and a 200-day moving average of $449.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

