Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

