Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.