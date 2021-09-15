Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 391.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of PPD worth $44,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $2,050,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.