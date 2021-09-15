Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 178.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 126.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 514,740 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 119,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

APH stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

