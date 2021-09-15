Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Entegris worth $48,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 46.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,127 shares of company stock worth $7,004,210 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.