Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

