Citigroup Inc. Purchases 42,689 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.50% of 2U worth $46,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

