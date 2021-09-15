Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $50,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.