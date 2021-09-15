Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,796 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $44,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

