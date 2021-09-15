Citigroup Inc. Sells 357,440 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $50,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 172.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285,053 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

