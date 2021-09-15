Citigroup Inc. Sells 83,378 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

