Citigroup Inc. Sells 97,408 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,408 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $50,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

