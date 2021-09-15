Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

