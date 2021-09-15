Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Up to $109.58

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $114.65. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 12,390 shares.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,087.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.