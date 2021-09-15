ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000.

NYSE CTR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 9,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,619. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

