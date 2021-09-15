Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

