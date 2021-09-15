CloakCoin Price Hits $0.71 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $3,784.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033162 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,698,277 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

