Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $10,676,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $13,852,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAAS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

