CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.14. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.