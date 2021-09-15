CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $12.44. CNX Resources shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 7,010 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CNX Resources by 104,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 99,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

