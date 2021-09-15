Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,412 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 330,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

